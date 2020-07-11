Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned near Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road here on Friday night.

The driver of the truck suffered injury in the incident and has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

