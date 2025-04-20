Buxar (Bihar) [India], April 20 (ANI): A truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway near Naya Bhojpur village on Sunday, police said.

Sudhir, from the Dial 112 service, said, "The locals called the Patna control room and gave information regarding the fire. Fire brigade teams have reached the spot..."

Visuals from the scene showed smoke rising from the truck, as fire brigade personnel worked to control the flames.

So far, no deaths have been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Earlier on April 11, an incident of fire was reported in a bus from the Rohini area in the national capital.

The incident was reported at around 9.48 am on Friday morning at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Bus Depot, located in Sector 37 of the Rohini area.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire officials immediately reached the spot and engaged in the firefighting operation. As of now, three fire tenders are working to douse the fire.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

