Gurugram, Jul 10 (PTI) Armed robbers in a Bolero kidnapped a dumper driver at gunpoint and drove away with his truck loaded with stone crusher sand on Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said here on Monday.

The robber released the driver later on a roadside near Gurugram.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

According to the complaint filed by Amritpal Singh, driver of the dumper from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a group of men abducted him at gunpoint on July 8 when he was on his way to Delhi in his truck loaded with stone crusher sand, police said.

A Bolero car intercepted Amritpal when he crossed the Old Rao Hotel near Kapdiwad, and was accused by one of its occupants of running over someone's leg, they said.

Also Read | UCC: Concerned Representatives Must Take Into Account India's Diversity While Implementing Uniform Civil Code, Say Legal Experts.

"The man said I had broken his brother's leg in an accident and asked me to get down. In the meantime, another man climbed inside the dumper. When I got down, the man said he would take me to a police station and forced me inside his car," Amritpal said in his complaint, according to police.

"Soon after a third man put a pistol to my temple. I heard them say two names – Shorab and Shahrukh – while talking," he said.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act at Bilaspur Police Station against unknown persons on Sunday and a search launched for them, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)