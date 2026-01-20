NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 20: Sony India introduces the ILCE-7V, the highly anticipated fifth generation in the popular Alpha 7 Full-frame mirrorless line-up powered by the newly developed partially stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with approximately 33.0 effective MP (megapixels). The new image processing engine BIONZ XR2™(1) incorporates the AI processing unit functions of the latest a™ (AlphaTM) series. Through these innovations, the ILCE-7V delivers a significant performance boost across every aspect of imaging, from Real-time Recognition(2) AF(Auto-Focus) to Real-time Tracking(3), speed, stable color accuracy, still capture, and video versatility.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 20, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Additionally, Sony launches the FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II, a full-frame compatible, compact and lightweight standard zoom lens that supports the ILCE-7V's high-speed continuous shooting.

"The newly launched ILCE-7V sets a new benchmark for an all-around Full-Frame camera. Built to offer a great imaging experience, it is a tool that push the boundaries of creativity and capture imagery beyond imagination. This is made for creators who wants advanced controls, next-gen innovation & lightning-fast speed," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India

Also Read | ‘These Are Sycophantic Systems’: US Lawmakers Warn AI Chatbots Pose New Risks to Children, Call for Swift Regulation.

AI-Powered Performance Boosts

The ILCE-7V integrates the AI processing unit into the BIONZ XR2 engine, delivering a substantial leap in autofocus speed, accuracy, and reliability. The ILCE-7V has up to 30% improvement(4) in Real-time Recognition AF that instantly recognizes targeted subjects and continues to capture them with high precision. With 759 phase-detection points and up to 94% frame coverage, the camera ensures precise subject tracking across nearly the entire image area, even in challenging low-light conditions down to EV -4.0(5). High-resolution RAW processing is now supported through Imaging Edge Desktop application(6) for unapparelled post-production flexibility.

No compromise High-speed Continuous Shooting

The combination of a partially stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with approximately 4.5 times faster(7) readout speed increased and the BIONZ XR2™ processor results in high image quality with minimal distortion.

Additionally, high-precision tracking with up to 60 times AF/AE calculations per second and blackout-free continuous shooting up to 30 fps(8) with our philosophy has always been centered around understanding creators and building products that enable them to bring their ideas to life with confidence. India is witnessing a remarkable rise of visual creators, and Sony India is proud to play a role in enabling this growth. With the ILCE-7V, we continue to strengthen our ecosystem, delivering reliable, intuitive, and world-class imaging solutions that empower creators across genres to craft their vision with clarity, purpose, and imagination. AF/AE tracking(9) ensures no missed opportunities even with fast-moving subjects moving in complex patterns, such as in wildlife and sports photography. Even during 14-bit RAW shooting, it achieves high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps with AF/AE tracking.

The Pre-Capture function(10), which can record up to 1 second before the shutter is pressed, captures decisive moments even with subjects whose movements are difficult to predict, such as pets and sports.

Outstanding Still Image Performance

Engineered for maximum creative control, the ILCE-7V achieves up to 16 stops of dynamic range(11), ensuring remarkable tonal detail across highlights and shadows. Even in scenes with extreme contrast, it expresses natural and smooth gradations from dark to bright areas.

The newly introduced AI-driven Auto White Balance (AWB) leverages advanced scene analysis for consistent color rendering and uses light source estimation through deep learning technology. By automatically identifying the light source in the shooting environment with high precision and adjusting to appropriate color tones, it enables natural and stable color reproduction, resulting in more faithful colors and reducing post-production workload.

Versatile Video Capabilities

Expanding creative possibilities for hybrid creators, the ILCE-7V introduces additional 4K recording modes, including 7K oversampled 4K 60p recording(12) available in full-frame mode and 4K 120p(13) recording in APS-C mode/Super 35mm delivers rich, detailed footage with exceptional flexibility in editing. Full pixel readout without pixel binning enables highly detailed video recording to the finest details.

The image stabilization features Dynamic Active Mode(14), enabling smooth and stable video expression even when handheld. Users can enjoy high-quality video recording in a wide range of scenes, from vlogs and creative productions to capturing family memories.

The camera also features an Auto Framing function that automatically maintains optimal composition of subjects during recording through AI-powered subject recognition. This enables stable composition video recording in various scenes.

New in-camera noise reduction and improved internal mic functionality(15) ensures high-quality audio recording by reducing steady background noises, minimizing interference, and maintaining natural sound.

Built for Reliability

The ILCE-7V features upgraded power management and enhanced stamina performance, enabling longer shooting sessions without interruption. A new Monitor Low Bright mode extends battery life(16) even further, while improved thermal management supports extended(17) 4K recording with uncompromised quality, approximately 630 shots when using viewfinder per CIPA standards.

FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II - The All-Around Lens

Compact, lightweight, and engineered for speed, the FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II lens is designed to fully leverage the continuous shooting(18) capabilities of the ILCE-7V sensor. When combined with compatible cameras, this new lens offers up to 120 fps AF/AE tracking(19), continuous shooting, seamless body-lens coordinated image stabilization, AF available even during zooming, and built-in breathing compensation support. From dynamic action shots to fast-paced events or high-quality video capture, this lens delivers smooth, dependable responsiveness and flexibility.

Social Responsibility

Aligned with Sony's ambitious 'Road to Zero' initiative, this product supports the company's vision for achieving a zero environmental footprint by 2050. The Sony Group's manufacturing facilities for imaging products, including the ILCE-7V and FE 28-70MM F3.5-5.6 OSS II, operate at 100% renewable energy. The packaging uses Sony's proprietary environmentally friendly Original Blended Material(20) instead of plastic(21).

Pricing and Availability

The ILCE-7V Body is now available and the ILCE-7V M-kit will be available from February 2026 onwards. It will be available across Sony Center, select Croma and Reliance outlets, www.ShopatSC.com portal and Amazon.

About Sony Alpha Community

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Explore the new Sony Alpha Community App. We invite you to download, experience, and share feedback on the app.

- Register your Sony products with ease- Join expert-led Alpha Classroom sessions- Stay informed about upcoming workshops near you Download Now:

Android: shorturl.at/2xvWn

iOS: apple.co/43EydLs

Alpha Classroom

Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses

Ask an Expert

Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert/.

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(1) Bionz XR Two.(2) Available subject settings are AUTO, Human, Animal/Bird, Animal, Bird, Insect, Car/Train, and Airplane. Subject types other than the type specified may be erroneously recognized in some cases.(3) [Tracking] in the menu.(4) The 30% improvement is a value from Sony's internal measurement comparing the eye recognition performance for human eye with the real-time Eye AF of the Alpha 7 IV.(5) AF-S, ISO 100 equivalent, F2.0 lens.(6) The latest version of Imaging Edge Desktop required. Download Creators' Cloud Web page. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.(7) Compared to the Alpha 7 IV. Based on Sony measurement conditions.(8) When using the electronic shutter. [Hi+] continuous shooting mode. A software update may be required for some lenses. See Sony's support web page for information on compatible lenses(9) When using electronic shutter, based on Sony measurement conditions. Continuous shooting speed may decrease depending on shooting conditions. When focus mode is set to AF-C, continuous shooting speed varies depending on the attached lens. For details, please check the lens compatibility information support page.(10) Still image shooting only.(11) Applicable only in mechanical shutter mode.(12) When [4K angle of view Priority] is ON.(13) When [4K Angle of View Priority] is ON.(14) Angle of view is reduced more than in Active Mode. Clear Image Zoom is not available when using Dynamic active Mode. Maximum ISO sensitivity is ISO25600.(15) The effectiveness of reducing lens power zoom noise varies depending on the type of lens used. Even with the setting turned on, it may take some time for the noise reduction function to take effect.(16) Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.(17) 4K recording time @ 25 deg is approximately 90 min; 4K recording time @40deg is approximately 60 min.(18) Up to 30 fps AE/AF tracking.(19) For compatible cameras, please refer to the support information.(20) Paper material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibers, and post-consumer recycled paper.(21) Excluding materials used in coatings and adhesives.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 44 | www.sony.co.in.

New Toll Paid customer care no: 08065006500

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)