Shivpuri (MP), May 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed and a two-year-old boy had a miraculous escape on Friday after a truck overturned on their motorcycle and caught fire while trying to avoid hitting a car in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place at 3pm near Sirsaud Square on Shivpuri-Jhansi highway here, an official said.

"The driver of the truck lost control while trying to avoid hitting a car and overturned on a motorcycle on which a man, a woman, a girl and a two-year-old boy were travelling. On overturning, the truck caught fire," said Amola police station in-charge Raghvendra Singh Yadav.

"The man, woman and girl were charred to death, while the two-year-old, who had a miraculous escape, was picked up and taken to safety by passersby. The truck driver escaped and a hunt is on for him. The motorcycle-borne deceased are yet to be identified," the official added.

