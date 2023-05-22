Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and eight injured after a truck rammed into their car in the Srinagar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in the Bawandi village late on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: 'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting (Watch Video).

Eleven people from Tatoti village were returning home after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple when it was hit by the truck, Srinagar SHO Rajesh Meena said.

Bhagchand (60), Gyan Chand (62) and six-year-old Hridaya were killed in the accident while eight were injured, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jailed for 20 Years for Keeping Heroin, Freed After It Turns Out To Be Powder.

The injured have been admitted to JLN Hospital for treatment, the police said.

The victims' bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem on Monday. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver, Meena said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)