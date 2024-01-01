Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Truckers held protests against the provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run law road accident cases in parts of Rajasthan on Monday and movement of trucks and private bus operators were affected by it.

Operation of roadways buses was also affected which resumed after police intervention.

"There were jams on Dholpur-Karauli route, Udaipur-Nathdwara route, Sawai Madhopur-Kota Lalsot route, Bhilwara-Ajmer route and Anupgarh-Ganganagar due to the protest. Operation of roadways buses was affected but it resumed after police intervention," Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation Spokesperson Ashutosh Awana said.

He added operation of roadways buses will not be affected by the protest of transporters.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

