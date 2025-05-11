Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Tilak Devasher, former member of the National Security Advisory Board, on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump, even during his first term, offered his mediation between India and Pakistan but it was turned down by India.

"It was a bilateral understanding, and the conditions are yet to be fixed, and hence, there will be a discussion between DGMOs on May 12," Devasher told ANI.

"President Trump, even during his first term, offered his mediation, but PM Modi said that we are a mature country, and we will resolve it, and we don't need friends... We attacked Pakistan fiercely such that Pakistan's airfields were damaged, and hence it was desperate for a ceasefire," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting. The meeting comes after days of heightened tension with Pakistan along the western border, following Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7. The operation targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday and noted that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said in a post on X.

The minister's remarks came after DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon. (ANI)

