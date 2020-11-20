Kurnool (AP), Nov 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu at Sankal Bagh Ghat near here and performed a special puja heralding the once in 12-year-event.

He offered flowers, silk robes and aarati to river Tungabhadra as per tradition and took part in the yagnam as part of the festivities.

The Tungabhadra pushkaralu will take place for 12 days till December 1.

While holy dip in the river has been prohibited as per the Covid-19 containment guidelines, arrangements have been made for special rituals at the 23 pushkar ghats in Kurnool district.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Velampalli Srinivas and others attended.

Later, the Chief Minister met the kin of Abdul Salam, the auto driver who died by suicide recently along with his wife, daughter and son, allegedly unable to bear police torture after he was implicated in a gold theft case.

Jagan promised all support to the bereaved family and directed the Kurnool district Collector G Veerapandian to provide a job to one of the kin of the deceased, official sources said.

