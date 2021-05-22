Erode(TN), May 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old elephant was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electric fence that was erected illegally at a private farm in the district, forest officials said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the owner of the farm and he was arrested.

The animal must have got electrocuted while entering the tapioca farm in Kongarpalayam village coming under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, on Friday, they said.

The electric fence was put up illegally around the land to prevent wild animals from straying into the premises and damaging the crops.

Some villagers noticed the jumbo lying near the fence and informed the forest personnel, who reached the spot.

A post mortem was conducted and confirmed that the elephant died of electrocution.

