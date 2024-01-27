Pune, Jan 25 (PTI) A journalist with a Marathi television news channel on Saturday claimed he was stopped from covering an agitation of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Janwadi in Pune by police personnel, who also confiscated his phone and camera and manhandled him.

An overhead tank was being inaugurated on Friday and the incident took place some distance from the site, Dnyaneshwar Chouthmal of Pudhari news channel alleged.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Throws Wife off Third Floor of Building After Argument in Govindpuram Area, Arrested.

Inspector Balaji Pandhare stopped him, confiscated his phone and camera, broke the camera's wire and pushed him back, Chouthmal claimed.

Pandhare was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

Also Read | Alien Invasion: US Not Ready for Extraterrestrial Attack, Says Pentagon Watchdog.

A video of Chouthmal being pushed by police was circulated on social media.

A delegation of Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) on Saturday met Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumar and sought action against the policemen involved.

A PUWJ functionary claimed Kumar apologised for the incident, adding that the commissioner had ordered a probe.

The Press Council of India has also written to Kumar seeking action over the incident, a functionary said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)