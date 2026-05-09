India News | TVK Should Seek Allies Before Meeting Governor: DMK as Vijay Stakes Claim to Form Government

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid ongoing political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly verdict, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Saturday said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) should first try to secure support from other political parties before approaching the Governor.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "He (TVK chief Vijay) should first try with other political parties and then approach the Governor. If AMMK MLAs are not supporting TVK, then why should he give a letter of support? Let us see what happens when the police investigate the complaint."

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Further, DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson also said Tamil Nadu had not seen such "horse trading" attempts in many years, adding that this was happening even before the new government had taken charge.

https://x.com/PWilsonDMK/status/2052932216242782433

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In a post on X, Wilson wrote, "I now understand what they meant when they said they are bringing "change" to TN politics - Tamil Nadu hasn't seen horse trading attempts like this in many years! All this even before taking charge!"

This comes after TVK rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in a bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK.

However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government.

TVK further accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.

The party, which won 108 seats in the polls and fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, asserted that it did not need to "bargain or negotiate" with anyone for support.

"These are the visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam with the approval of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran," TVK stated.

Earlier, Dhinakaran claimed the letter supporting TVK is a case of "horse trading" and forgery. He reaffirmed that AMMK's lone MLA-elect, Kamaraj S, remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. Dhinakaran officially backed AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for the CM post, calling him the alliance's rightful candidate.

TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly.

The CPI and CPI(M), which have two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended their support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)