Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and Pakistan following the cessation of hostilities aunderstanding, the Baramulla police have been informed about the presence of twenty unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in 17 villages across the district, according to a statement.

Consequent to the safe disposal, the district administration has permitted the evacuees from six villages out of 17 to return to their homes.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown in Multiple Areas on May 14-15 Due to Morbe Pipeline Repairs, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"Baramulla Police has been intimated about the presence of 20 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in 17 villages across the district. Consequent to their safe disposal, District administration has permitted evacuees from these the 6 villages to return," Baramulla Police said in their official statement.

The Indian Armed Forces conducted several strikes at the nine major terror camps associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the name of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Operations Smooth; Some Flights May Be Hit Due Changing Airspace Conditions and Increased Security Measures.

Five of the nine terror camps were located in PoK, and the other four in Pakistan.

Among the destroyed camps in Pakistan, two of those, Muridke and Bhawalpur stand out more, as they not only serve as residences for major commanders but also serve as epicentres for radicalisation and various training courses on intelligence and arms handling for Laskar as well as Jaish-e-Mohammad. Among the key terror operatives eliminated in the operation was Rauf Azhar the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar the Jaish Chief. Rauf Azhar a proscribed terrorist is wanted for his part in the conspiracy to hijack IC-814.

Meanwhile, the Indian armed forces conducted a joint press briefing in New Delhi on Sunday which consisted of Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A N Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations).

They confirmed that India has struck 11 airbases in Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The officials jointly announced the success of "Operation Sindoor" -- a cross-border counter-terror operation aimed at neutralising terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.

The operation also eliminated over 100 terrorists. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, emphasising minimising civilian casualties.

This development comes in the light of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following India's recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed 26 lives. India's military operation involved precision strikes on nine sites identified as terrorist infrastructure, including militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)