Ghaziabad, May 20 (PTI) Two ambulance drivers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly charging exorbitant rates to ferry COVID-19 patients to hospitals here, officials said.

Action against the drivers was taken after the district administration received complaints from people that ambulance drivers were taking advantage of the helplessness of the patients and charging high prices against the prescribed fare, they said.

The administration had already fixed the rates on per kilometer basis of oxygen apparatus fitted air-conditioned and ordinary ambulances.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said to check the alleged misdoings of ambulance service providers, additional city magistrate Khalid Anjum was tasked to verify the complaints.

Today, he called ambulance drivers and fixed the rates with them by pretending to be an attendant of a patient. The ambulances reached the pre-decided spot and the drivers, Hariom Yadav and Servesh Kumar, received the amount. The official ordered their arrest for charging more money, Pandey said.

The ambulances were also seized, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)