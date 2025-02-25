New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to have solved the murder case of a 40-year-old criminal whose half-charred body was found near the Lado Sarai crematorium on February 19, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kushal alias Soni and Shiva alias Noni, they said.

The deceased, Subhash, a resident of Lado Sarai and a known 'bad character' in the Saket police station, was last seen on February 18 near the Lado Sarai red light crossing with some acquaintances, police said.

Later, his charred body was found near the Lado Sarai crematorium in south Delhi's Sainik Farm area, prompting police to launch a probe

"Police scanned around 100 CCTV footage from the area and identified the two accused -- Kushal and Shiva," an officer said, adding that the duo was tracked down and arrested from the Nangloi area.

During upon interrogation, both confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused claimed that Subhash had been bullying and threatening Kushal and his family to assert dominance in the Lado Sarai area.

On February 18, the duo met him near the Lado Sarai red light crossing under the pretense of resolving "old issues".

They walked with him towards the crematorium area behind the Ahinsa Sthal, where an argument escalated into a violent confrontation.

"They stabbed Subhash to death using a pair of scissors and an ice awl, and later set his body on fire to destroy evidence and avoid arrest. Kushal is known to be addicted to alcohol," the officer said.

