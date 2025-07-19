Jamshedpur, July 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for the murder of an elderly woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said.

The murder had happened in Champi village in the Bodam police station area on July 13, they said.

Also Read | China Starts Construction of Mega Dam Project on Brahmaputra River in Tibet, Raises Major Concerns in India.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said Nirasi Sardar (64), her daughter Gulabi and granddaughter were sleeping when three persons barged into their house and attacked them with sharp weapons.

While Nirasi was killed in the attack, her daughter and granddaughter sustained grievous injuries. They are at present fighting for their lives at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Also Read | Punjab: AAP’s Former Minister Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns as MLA, Says She is Quitting Politics.

A long-standing land dispute was stated to be the cause behind the incident, the SP said.

Those arrested were identified as Shishudhar Sardar (50) and Vikram Sardar (20), he said.

Both of them broke down during interrogation and confessed to the crime, he added.

On the basis of information provided by them during interrogation, police have recovered a pickaxe and a cleaver used in the murder.

A hunt is on to nab the other accused, reported at large, the SP said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)