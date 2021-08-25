Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said two men have been arrested for allegedly forcing two Nuh residents to embrace Islam.

Police have arrested accused Abu Bakar and his accomplice Sahajad in the forced conversion case registered in Nuh and a Special Task Force (STF) has been set up to further investigate the matter, Vij said in a statement here.

On August 21, a man had lodged an FIR at Rozka Meo Police Station that Abu Bakar had forcibly converted him, said Vij.

Similarly, on August 22, another person had also lodged an FIR in Nuh's Police Station City that he had also been forcibly converted by Abu Bakar and his accomplices, said Vij.

He said both these cases have now been transferred to the STF, which will conduct a thorough investigation.

