Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested by the Noida Police in connection with the death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who lost his life after his car broke through a waterlogged pit near a public road in Sector-150, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, police added.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026: DRDO R-Day Tableau To Showcase Hypersonic Missile and Submarine-Based Defence System.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's family regarding an incident, the Greater Noida Police had immediately registered an FIR under the appropriate sections of law.

In a swift development, police have arrested two individuals associated with Lotus Green Company and the builder, in connection with the case, they added.

Also Read | NBEMS Exam 2026 Dates: NEET PG and NEET MDS Exam Schedule Announced at natboard.edu.in, Check Examination Dates Here.

Further legal action is underway as the investigation continues, authorities said.

According to DCP Greater Noida's X post, "Based on the complaint filed by the complainant regarding an incident involving a young man (S/W Engg.) in the Thana Knowledge Park area, an FIR was immediately registered under appropriate sections! In the same sequence, the arrests of 02 individuals from Lotus Green Company and the builder have been ensured, and further legal proceedings are underway."

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against five individuals in connection with the incident.

The FIR cites violations under the Environmental Protection Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, intensifying the probe into alleged lapses at the construction site.

Five individuals, identified as Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Achal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar, have been named in the FIR. They have been booked under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act, 1986; Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; and Sections 290, 270, and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light on Tuesday during routine patrolling, when police discovered a large, deep pit filled with stagnant water for several years. The water had become highly polluted and muddy, with garbage accumulating, producing a foul smell, and affecting public health.

The pit, located close to a public road, had no barricades, warning signs, or safety arrangements, posing a severe risk to human life. Local residents reported that the stench from the stagnant water made it difficult to breathe when winds blew from the pit.

Investigations revealed that the land was purchased in 2014 by Lotus Green Construction Private Limited and later sold to Viztown in 2020. The FIR states that Lotus Green Construction continues to hold a significant share in the property. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)