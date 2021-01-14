Sonbhadra (UP) Jan 13 (PTI) The special task force (STF) of UP police arrested two people allegedly with ganja worth around Rs 4 crore from Markundi toll plaza on Wednesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were involved in smuggling of the contraband from Odisha and they were selling it in Allahabad and other districts, the STF with the help of district police checked a truck and seized 10.62 quintal ganja, a release said.

The arrested people told the police that they had brought the contraband from Balangir in Odisha and were taking it to Allahabad, the release said, adding that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigations are on.

