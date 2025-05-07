Pune, May 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra ATS and Pune rural police jointly arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Otur in Pune district with forged Indian documents, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused individuals, Tajmir Ansari (29) and Mohammad Ghulam Ansari (28), hailed from Bokrai, Sharikira district of Bangladesh. They were doing odd jobs such as painting houses.

Police seized fake Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences, mobile handsets, and expired Bangladeshi passports and visas, said an ATS official.

