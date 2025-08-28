New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Foreigner Cell of North-West District Police, Delhi, has apprehended two transgender individuals residing illegally in India. The accused, Khaja Maynuddin and Rajeb Chandra Sarkar, were found to be Bangladeshi nationals living in the jurisdiction of PS Mahendra Park without valid travel documents, visas, or permits, the police informed.

Apprehended individuals were identified as Khaja Maynuddin, alias Khatija, 27 years old, residing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Rajeb Chandra Sarkar, 39 years old, living in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Two smartphones installed with the banned IMO app, and two Bangladeshi National IDs were recovered from the individuals.

The operation was conducted based on actionable intelligence gathered during routine checking, and a dedicated team from the Foreigner Cell was constituted. The team conducted raids in coordination with informers and intercepted the suspicious individuals near Jahangir Puri Metro Station and New Subji Mandi.

During the investigation, photographs were recovered from their mobile phone gallery and Instagram accounts depicting locations in Bangladesh. Further interrogation revealed that they had undergone Gender-Affirming Surgery (GAS) to alter their physical appearance and were using various means to conceal their identity.

Legal proceedings for their deportation are being initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Earlier, in a major breakthrough against organized human trafficking, a team of Special Staff & Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police, assisted by J&K Police, busted a well-organized trafficking network operating between Delhi-NCR and Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

DCP Outer North Hareshwar Swami told ANI that the case stemmed from another case registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, registered on the complaint of a woman regarding the kidnapping of her minor daughter, age about 15 years, and her neighbor, another girl, age about 13 years.

After initial investigation, the case was transferred to PS Bhalswa Dairy to AHTU/OND (Anti-Human Trafficking Unit) for specialized investigation.

During the course of the investigation, technical surveillance revealed the presence of the girls in Srinagar, J&K. Accordingly, on 15.06.2025, both victims were successfully recovered and brought back to Delhi. Their statements before CWC revealed that they were lured by traffickers from Old Delhi Railway Station, transported via Jammu, and forced into unpaid domestic work in Srinagar.

On the basis of facts, technical and manual surveillance, and inputs, on 14.08.2025, a joint police team arrested Salim-ul-Rehman alias Wasim (38 yrs, r/o Ganderbal, Srinagar) and Suraj (31 yrs, r/o Begampur, Delhi) from Prahlad Vihar, Delhi. (ANI)

