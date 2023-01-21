Ballia (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed after their motorcycle lost balance and fell into a roadside ditch in Sylhata village here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on Friday night on the Pakwainar-Sidhagar Ghat Road.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed, 15 Injured as Mini-Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Kathua.

Bhuwal Paswan (35) and Naushad (30) suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Rasra where they were declared dead, the police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Forced to Consume Powdered Human Bones of Dead Body to Conceive Child, Seven Including Husband and ‘Tantrik’ Booked.

The deceased belonged to Pali village in Ghazipur district's Kasimabad area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)