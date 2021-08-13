Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 33 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 17,088,96, according to a health bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 22,782 people in the state.

The fresh deaths were reported from Allahabad and Gonda, the bulletin said.

The total number of recoveries in the state have reached 16,85,625.

The number of active cases stands at 469, the bulletin added.

So far, over 6.86 crore samples have been tested in the state. These include 2.38 lakh tested the previous day, it said.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case was reported in 54 districts, the bulletin said, adding that recovery rate in the state stands at 98.6 per cent.

