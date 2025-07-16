New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A bomb threat sent panic across two private schools in Delhi, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, officials said on Wednesday.

This was the third consecutive day that education institutes in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats, which, in the past two days, turned out to be hoaxes.

An email threatening to blow up St Thomas School in Dwarka was received at 5.26 am, while Vasant Valley School got a similar threat at 6.30 am, said the official. Staff staying in these schools overnight were immediately taken to safety as a precautionary measure.

For St Thomas School, this was a second bomb threat in less than 24 hours.

Teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts were rushed to the schools, and thorough searches were conducted. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, he said.

