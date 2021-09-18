Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Two people, including a minor boy, drowned while taking a bath in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Daleep Kumar (37) and Varun Kumar (17), they said.

Daleep and Varun were bathing in Birmah Nallah in Nainsoo area of Udhampur. They ventured into deep waters and drowned, a police official said.

The bodies were fished out and would be handed over to the families of the deceased after completing the legal formalities, he said.

