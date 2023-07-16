Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A woman and her son drowned in a well outside their house in the district, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Dadan Prasad said Lalita Devi (28) was taking a bath near the well on Saturday afternoon when her five-year-old son Satesh, who was playing at the spot, slipped and fell into the water body.

The woman jumped into the well to save her son but both of them drowned.

The woman's husband pulled out the bodies with the help of locals.

Police have been sent the bodies for postmortem.

