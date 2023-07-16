Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): A 53-year-old woman on Amaranth Yatra died after being struck by naturally occurring shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, the police said.

Two other members of the Mountain Rescue Team of Jammu and Kashmir Police who tried to rescue the lady were also seriously injured, they said.

Also Read | Hindi is World’s Third Most Spoken Language, English Tops List of Most Spoken Languages in The World; Check Where French, Bengali and Urdu Rank.

According to officials, the deceased was identified as Urmilaben (53).

The incident took place between Sangam Top and Lower Cave when the lady devotee was trekking toward the holy cave known for its difficult terrain, the police said.

Also Read | Budapest Pride Protest Restrictive LGBTQ Law.

In the incident two of the members of the Mountain Rescue Team of J-K Police, identified as Mohammed Salem and Mohammed Yaseen, also injured while trying the rescue the lady, the police said.

After the incident, the injured police personnel were evacuated by army and private helicopter on Yatra duty and were taken to the hospital.

Officials said that on information, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh condoled the death of the lady Yatri and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The DGP appreciated the commitment of two policemen and expressed his thanks to everyone involved in the quick evacuation. He wished early recovery to Jawans, they said.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)