Barabanki (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Two narcotics smugglers were arrested with contraband worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, police here said on Monday.

Jai Prakash Pathak alias Kinni and his son Shivam Pathak alias Golu were arrested from Kotwa in the district's Ramsanehi Ghat area on Sunday with 1.355 kg smack, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Open-Air Bars in Madhya Pradesh Will Be Shut Down From April 1 2023, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The consignment is worth about Rs 1 crore in international markets, the police said.

The accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Also Read | Adani Group Fully Prepays Share-Backed Financing Aggregating to USD 2.15 Billion Before Timeline.

Pathak was wanted in connection with an earlier case registered against him under the NDPS Act, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)