New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Two final-year college students were arrested from Haryana for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them with player IDs for a popular online game at discounted rates, police said on Tuesday.

Bunty and Sagar, both 21, were arrested from Sonipat, they said.

The matter came to light after one victim, who was duped of Rs 88,800, lodged a police complaint.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he saw an advertisement on a video sharing platform regarding the sale of the player ID at a 30 per cent discount. He submitted his mobile number, as per the requirement, and immediately received a call from an unknown number.

The caller promised that the victim would be provided with an ID. Subsequently, the victim transferred Rs 88,800 to them through several transactions, the police said.

When he didn't receive the ID even after transferring the money, he lodged a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundram said the number was registered in the name of Bunty. The cops also analysed the bank account details linked to the number.

"On the basis of technical investigation, our team found that the cheats were operating from Sonipat in Haryana and subsequently they were arrested," he said.

Two mobile phones and SIM cards used in the crime were recovered from the dup, he added.

