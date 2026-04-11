Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan admitted that his side fell short in execution during crucial phases of the match after losing to Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at Mullanpur on Saturday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation after the six-wicket defeat, Kishan reflected on SRH's batting performance, stating that the team had the potential to post a far bigger total after a blistering start but failed to capitalise in the latter stages of the innings.

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"We could have ended with a total of 240 at least. But you know, things happen. We were not so good with execution," Kishan said. He emphasised that in T20 cricket, disciplined execution of plans is key, particularly when bowling or batting in pressure situations.

"Like I said earlier, in T20 cricket, the most important thing is the execution of your good balls. So we were not that great today," he added.

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SRH, powered by a strong start from their top order, eventually posted 219/6 in 20 overs after being in a commanding position early in the innings. Kishan acknowledged that the platform created by the openers allowed them to go even higher, with the team eyeing a 240-plus total at one stage.

"I thought 219 was a good total anyway. Just because we started in a very good manner, we thought we could end up getting 240," he said. However, the skipper pointed out that repeated lapses in execution, particularly in reading opposition batters and responding with effective plans, cost SRH in the second innings.

"I think we were lacking at that point of time. I think that showed in their batting there," Kishan noted.

Punjab Kings pulled off a record-breaking chase as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter at Mullanpur, overhauling a massive target of 220 with 7 balls to spare.

SRH, after being put in to bat, posted a strong total of 219/6, driven by a sensational opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

The duo tore into the PBKS attack in the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma delivering a blistering 74 off 28 balls, including eight sixes and five fours, while Travis Head contributed a quick 38 off 23. Their 120-run stand set the tone for a dominant batting display, with SRH racing to 105/0 inside the first six overs.

Abhishek brought up his half-century in just 18 balls, while SRH registered one of the most explosive powerplays in IPL history. Despite losing both openers in quick succession to Shashank Singh, SRH maintained momentum through the middle overs, reaching 132/2 at the halfway mark and 176/3 after 15 overs.

However, regular wickets in the death overs, including the dismissals of Ishan Kishan (27) and Heinrich Klaasen (39), prevented SRH from crossing the 230-mark they had briefly threatened.

For PBKS, Shashank Singh (2/20) and Arshdeep Singh (2/50) were among the key wicket-takers, while Xavier Bartlett chipped in with one scalp.

In reply, PBKS produced a fearless and aggressive chase, led by their top order's explosive intent. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh set the tone early, smashing the SRH bowling attack to all parts of the ground.

Priyansh blazed a 20-ball 57, while Prabhsimran struck a rapid 51 off 25 balls, as PBKS raced to 93/0 in the powerplay and crossed 100 in just 6.3 overs.

Although SRH briefly fought back with quick wickets from Shivang Kumar, dismissing both openers and later Cooper Connolly, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase brilliantly. Iyer played a commanding, unbeaten knock of 69 off 33 balls, combining with Nehal Wadhera to rebuild after early wickets and then accelerating with authority.

Iyer's innings, laced with five fours and five sixes, ensured PBKS remained ahead in the chase throughout the second half. He finished the game in style alongside Shashank Singh, guiding PBKS to 223/4 in 18.5 overs.

For SRH, Shivang Kumar stood out with figures of 3/33, but their bowling unit struggled to contain the explosive PBKS top order, especially in the powerplay and death overs, which ultimately decided the contest.

With this victory, Punjab Kings registered their 10th successful chase of 200-plus targets in IPL history, underlining their growing reputation as one of the most dangerous chasing sides in the tournament. (ANI)

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