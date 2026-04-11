La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: FC Barcelona are set to host local rivals Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou in a highly anticipated Catalan derby in La Liga 2025-26. The league leaders aim to extend their dominance at the top of La Liga, while a struggling Espanyol side hopes to snap a long winless streak in one of the season’s most atmospheric fixtures. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on April 11.

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Mallorca vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol Tournament La Liga EA Sports 2025–26 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 17:30 BST (22:00 IST) Venue Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Live Stream (UK) Premier Sports / Disney+ (ESPN) Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Stream (USA) ESPN+ Referee TBC

Match Preview

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona enter the contest in formidable form, currently holding a six-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. A victory tonight would temporarily extend that gap to nine points. The hosts have received a significant boost with the return of Frenkie de Jong to the matchday squad, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been cleared to play following a minor injury scare during Friday’s training.

Espanyol, currently sitting 10th in the table, face a daunting task. The Periquitos have not secured a victory in their last 13 outings and remain without key players such as Javi Puado. Despite their recent struggles, the visitors will rely on their defensive organisation to frustrate a Barcelona side that has been prolific at home this season

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).