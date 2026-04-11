Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in CSK vs DC Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Following the toss, both franchises officially confirmed their playing XIs and submitted their five-man lists for potential Impact Substitutes. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

With Chennai setting the target, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad named a substitute list designed to provide bowling options for the second innings. The CSK options include Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry. Given the team's current position, they are likely to swap out a specialist batter for a bowler during the interval to defend their total.

CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs

Matthew Short

Akeal Hosein

Kartik Sharma

Prashant Veer

Matt Henry

For the Delhi Capitals, who will be chasing under the Chepauk floodlights, the strategy focuses on versatility and batting depth. Their nominated Impact Substitutes batters are Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair and Nitish Rana. Delhi can utilise this flexibility to introduce an extra batter if the run chase becomes difficult or deploy a specialist during the closing stages. Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match?.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs

Vipraj Nigam

Ashutosh Sharma

Karun Nair

Dushmantha Chameera

Nitish Rana

The tactical use of the Impact Substitute will be vital on a pitch that traditionally assists spin as the match progresses. Chennai Super Kings enter the contest under immense pressure, seeking their first win of the season after three consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals aim to capitalise on their strong form and secure another crucial away victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).