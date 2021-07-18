Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Two forest department officials were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a person in Rajouri district, officials said here.

They were identified as forest guard Anil Kumar and forester Ajaz Mirza, the officials added.

The accused had demanded the bribe to settle a complaint lodged against a man and his family members, the ACB officials said.

Searches were conducted at offices and residences of the accused after their arrest, they said, adding that an investigation is underway.

