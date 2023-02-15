Visuals from the site of the clash in Palamu (Photo/ANI)

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): A clash erupted between two groups of people over installation of a 'Toran gate' (entry gate) in a market in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Panki village of the district.

Section 144 has been imposed in Panki and more than 100 personnel have been deployed to maintain peace.

"The clash erupted between two groups in Palamu's Panki. Section 144 has been imposed. The situation is under control with the presence of teams from three police stations. Action to be taken against accused," Palamu SP CK Sinha told ANI.

Police personnel from police stations from Tarhasi, Pipratand and Lesliganj are present.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

