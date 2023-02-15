Bhopal, February 15: Fearing social stigma, an unwed rape survivor killed her newborn in tribal dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, the young woman who gave birth to a baby boy four days back, was assaulted sexually by an unidentified man last year. On learning about her pregnancy, the police asked her family to inform them when the baby was born, but fearing social stigma, the family decided to kill it. Hyderabad Horror: Newborn Baby Thrown Off Building, Dies; Body Found in Pool of Blood.

The matter came to light, when the police went to her house for collecting DNA samples for investigating the rape case. Upon reaching there, the police learnt that the baby was killed and buried at a secluded place. Delhi Shocker: Unmarried Mother Throws Newborn From Window of Her Washroom in New Ashok Vihar, Booked for Murder.

As per the police, first she deprived the baby of her milk and then killed him by crushing his neck under her foot. "Newborn's brutal killing was confirmed after the body was exhumed from grave and subsequent autopsy revealed multiple fractures on top of cervical spine. All 3 accused, the woman and her uncle-aunt, were arrested and booked for murder," police said.

