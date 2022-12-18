Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Kanpur Dehat Police on Saturday arrested head constables Sonu Yadav and Durvesh Kumar in connection with the death case of Kanpur businessman Balwant Singh.

The arrested persons were part of Kanpur Dehat police's Special Operation Group and were suspended after the incident, said the Kanpur Dehat police in a press statement issued on Saturday.

Both the accused were presented before the court on Saturday, stated the press statement.

The case was registered under several relevant IPC sections at Rania police station related to Balwant Singh's death and a continuous search for the accused was done.

Balwant Singh, a 27-year-old businessman was picked up for questioning in a robbery case and allegedly died in police custody. (ANI)

