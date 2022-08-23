New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Two men were held for assaulting a duty constable at LBS Hospital, Delhi on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, who has been identified as Shubham, came along with his friend Sagar, to the LBS Hospital on Sunday night, to see his mother.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Row: MHA Suspends Former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, His Deputy Days After LG’s Approval.

"Both of them were in an inebriated condition. On being told by the security guard that only one attendant at a time is allowed in the ward, he started arguing with the guard as well as the duty constable," stated the police.

"They became furious during an argument and started assaulting the guard and the duty constable and also damaged the property of the hospital," stated further.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Forces Wife to Bath in Public View As Part of Ritual in Pune; 4 Booked.

Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of IPC and PDPP Act has been registered.

Meanwhile, another case under appropriate sections is being registered against the two security guards, on the statement of Shubham who is seen being beaten up in the video circulating in social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)