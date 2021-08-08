New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Two men were arrested for a robbery at a shop in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area last month, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Dheeraj (24) and Pankaj (27), fled with cash worth over Rs 70,000 after threatening a shop employee using toy pistols. They drew inspiration from crime web series, they said.

Dheeraj used to come from Karnal in Haryana and Pankaj from Madhubani in Bihar to commit robberies. After reaching Delhi, both of them assembled at the Badarpur Chowk and headed to the target spots. They mostly targeted shops that provide cash to people in exchange for gold, the police said.

The robbery was reported on July 30 by the customer care service manager of the shop in Greater Kailash. She alleged that two people entered her office, held the office boy at gunpoint and fled with cash worth over Rs 70,000, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "Both the accused wore raincoats, helmets, gloves and masks at the time of the incident and escaped on a two-wheeler towards the Ring Road after committing the crime."

During the investigation, a police team found out that the accused were roaming in markets of Kalkaji, Lajpat Nagar, Nizamuddin and GK-1 in search of new targets, he said.

Using technical surveillance, Dheeraj was arrested from near Panipat. On his instance, Pankaj was arrested from Noida. Both were on their way to Delhi to commit another robbery, he added.

Dheeraj and Pankaj were also involved in a robbery at a shop in Kalkaji area in January this year, the police said.

Two toy pistols, a scooter, raincoats, gloves and shoes used in the commission of the crime and Rs 4,000 cash were recovered from the accused, they said.

