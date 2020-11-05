Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Two 19-year-olds have been arrested for attacking and robbing morning walkers in a plush locality in suburban Bandra, the police said on Thursday.

While Aftab Azam Khan alias Manglesh (19) and Kashif Hussain Mahimi alias Gabbar (19) were held, their accomplice Peer Imtiyaz Sheikh (19) was wanted in the case, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 2 Youths, Who Had Littered Area in Kodagu With Pizza Packets, Made to Travel 80 Km From Madikeri to Clean Their Trash.

The trio, riding a motorbike, attacked a morning walker and robbed him of gold chain, mobile phone and other valuables worth total Rs 1,85,000 earlier this week, a police official said.

The police tracked them down from CCTV footage and arrested Aftab and Kashif while Sheikh was yet to be arrested, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Couple Arrested for Allegedly Strangulating Newborn Girl to Death at Hospital in Morena.

They have been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)