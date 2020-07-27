Malappuram, July 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by Customs officials at the international airport here on Monday for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 62 lakh from Saudi Arabia.

Muhammed and Abdul Jabbar, the accused, had arrived by a chartered flight from the Gulf nation, an airport official said.

A case has been registered and investigations have begun.

