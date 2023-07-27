Noida, Jul 27 (PTI) The Greater Noida Police has arrested two men on charges of fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, seizing more than a dozen fake Aadhaar cards from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, police said they arrested Pawan Kumar, 34, and Pushpendra Kumar, 24, both natives of Bulandshahr district, on Monday from near a flyover in the Dadri area of Greater Noida.

"Fifteen fake Aadhaar cards, three laptops, three printers, two keyboards, two mouses, two finger print devices, among other items, were seized from their possession," police said.

On allegations of the two being linked with the Seema Haider case, a senior police officer privy to the investigation told PTI that "so far" there was no connection between the two cases.

An FIR has been lodged against the two under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all three related to forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), police said, adding the accused have been sent to jail by a local court.

