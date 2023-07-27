Mumbai, July 27: Between the devil and the deep sea, a man from Pune fell victim to not one but two robberies within a few minutes. The incident occurred in Bhosari on July 20, when the man experienced the unusual misfortune of having his mobile phone and bike stolen in subsequent thefts. What adds to the peculiarity of the situation is that both thefts were executed under the guise of seeking help. First, another man sought his help, while later, the victim asked another man for help.

In a cleverly orchestrated scheme, one of the accused stole the man's mobile phone under the guise of needing to make a call home. Subsequently, while the victim was on his way to the police station to report the stolen phone, the other accused took advantage of the situation and fled with his bike, pretending to assist him in complaining.

According to his brother-in-law, the victim had relocated to Pune approximately two months ago for a private job at Mhalunge MIDC. Due to his recent move, he was not familiar with the city's layout and surroundings.

As per the police report, an unknown person approached the complainant under the guise of seeking assistance to make a call to his home. He claimed not to possess a mobile phone of his own. With genuine intentions to help, the complainant lent his mobile phone to the stranger to contact his family members.

Unfortunately, the person seeking help turned out to be a thief, who promptly absconded with the borrowed mobile phone. Gripped with worry, the victim, who was unfamiliar with the area, approached a person standing nearby to inquire about the address of the local police station. The person offered his assistance and claimed to have connections with several policemen at the said police station.

On the way to police station, the accused asked the the victim to get a cigarette for him, and he fled with the bike just when the victim went to the nearby shop. Later, the victim discovered that the man who took his mobile phone had made a Rs 3,000 UPI transaction.

