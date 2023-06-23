Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Two persons from Kolkata's Entally area were on Friday arrested for allegedly attempting to steal money online from the bank account of an elderly US citizen living in Delaware by "using" his driving license details, a Kolkata Police officer said.

The 80-year-old man, George Albert Schlifkin, was duped to transfer US Dollar 10,000 but it could be stopped and no loss was incurred by him.

Based on a tip-off, Kolkata Police Cyber Police Station found that a few criminals were trying to siphon off money from his bank account.

The Cyber police station shared this information with the FBI, which conducted a probe and found that there was an attempt of fraud on Schlifkin between February 9 and 14, the police officer said.

"By analysing the digital evidence, the two accused persons were arrested from Entally Friday," he said.

One mobile phone and a laptop were seized from their possession.

When produced before a city court, the two were remanded to police custody till Wednesday.

