Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two persons, one of them a dismissed policeman, with Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 7.75 crore in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-3 laid a trap near Sitaram Mill Compound on Wednesday and nabbed two persons with 7.7 kg of Ambergris, valued at Rs 7.75 crore, the official said.

A probe revealed that one of the accused had been a police constable, whose service was terminated in 2016, when he was posted at Pydhonie police station, he added.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

