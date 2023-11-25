Dhamtari, Nov 24 (PTI) Two men from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested with cannabis worth about Rs 16 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, the police said on Saturday.

Accused Chandrabhan Singh, alias Kalla, and Yashwant Sahu, alias Manish, both aged 30, were trying to transport the ganja consignment from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday night searched a truck at a checkpost on National Highway 30 under the Borai police station limits.

The police recovered 80 kg of cannabis worth nearly Rs 16 lakh from the truck, said an official.

The duo told the police that they were trying to smuggle the drug from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

