Hamirpur (HP), Dec 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Friday after recovery of 320 g of heroin from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said.

Satish Kumar and Shivam Patyal were caught near Galu village, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Gokul Kartikeyan said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against the duo, he said.

Further interrogation is on, the SP said.

Two separate cases against Kumar and one against Patyal under the NDPS Act are already pending, he added.

