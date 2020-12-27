Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested with a revolver and three kg of poppy straw in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Dinesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Jammu, were arrested by a special team near Bari Brahmana along Jammu-Pathankot highway, the officials said.

They said both the suspects were arrested on specific information and are being questioned.

