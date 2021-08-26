Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) Two terrorists belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The arrests were made based on reliable information received at Chatroo police station that two youths -- Ashfaq qayoom Tak of Passerkot and Tousif Giri of Pochhal -- were in close contact of the terrorists of the proscribed outfit HM from Anantnag in Kashmir, they said.

The two were providing information with regard to the security forces to the terrorists and were conspiring to carry out terror acts in areas falling under the Chatroo police station, they added.

On the basis of the information, a case was registered at Chatroo police station.

Subsequently, a search operation was launched in the forest area of Naidgam, Chatroo, and both the terrorists were arrested, they said.

On their disclosure, a hideout was busted in the forest area of Pingnal in Chatroo and arms and ammunition were recovered.

The recovered arms include one 9 mm pistol with magazine and 20 rounds , one grenade, one AK 47 magazine, two wireless sets and letter pad of HM outfit division of Doda, they said.

