Hapur (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Two private hospital staff were arrested on Monday for allegedly black marketing the antiviral drug Remdesivir used to treat COVID-19 patients in ??Pilkhuwa area here, police said.

A vial of the life-saving drug and cash worth Rs 82,000 were also recovered from the accused, Pilkhuwa police station in-charge Naresh Kumar Singh said.

The accused were identified as Shivam alias Badshah and Gaurav, both employees of Rama Hospital, the officer said.

The police were tipped off by a youth from Dehra village and the accused were arrested while standing outside to sell the injections to a customer.

Upon questioning, police recovered cash worth Rs 82,000 and a Remdesivir injection from them.

They said that some injections were hoarded by them and then sold to the people who are in dire need at high prices, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)