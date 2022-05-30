Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces neutralized two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama including the killer of police personnel Ct Reyaz Ahmad, said the police on Monday.

On a specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Gundipora area of Pulwama on Sunday evening, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army and CRPF in the said area, said the police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists, Including Killer of Cop, Neutralized in Encounter.

The killed terrorists were identified as Abid Hussain Shah and Saqib Azad Sofi, affiliated with JeM.

Incriminating materials including two AK rifles were retrieved from the site of the encounter. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)